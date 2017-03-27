Oxfam Report Slams Europe’s Biggest Banks for Using Tax Havens

These banks “declare 26% of their profits in tax havens, or Euro 25 B in 2015, but only 12% of their turnover and 7% of their employees“, which is “a flagrant omission”, according to Oxfam.

Focusing on the continent’s 20 biggest banks, Oxfam found that lenders paid no tax on up to $416 million in profits registered in seven tax havens in 2015, with a total of $5.32 billion in profits registered in tiny Luxembourg-more than U.K., Germany and Sweden combined. The study was based on data released under new European Union regulations requiring banks to report earnings on a country-by-country basis.

However, if the activity in the tax havens is real, then it would mean that the employees located in tax havens are, on average, four times as productive as the employees located in the EU.

The banks’ maneuvers involving tax havens or low effective rates would translate to lost tax incomes for countries that are not havens, argues Oxfam.

“Commenting on the potential effect of the rampant tax avoidance, Manon Aubry, Oxfam’s Senior Tax Justice Advocacy Officer said “…all companies and individuals have a responsibly to pay their fair share of tax. The organization cited as an example French bank BNP Paribas SA, which said it made 134 million euros of profit in 2015 in the Cayman Islands even though it had no employees there.

Because profits are taxed in the country where they are earned, this allows them to keep their bills down and dole more money out to bosses and shareholders.