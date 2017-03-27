Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ‘soon’

The Daily Express reported last week that both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could be sold by manager Wenger, with the pair yet to extend their contracts which expire in 2018.

The Germany worldwide featured in Germany’s 4-1 win at Azerbaijan on Sunday, replacing Mario Gomez in the 61st minute.

The Arsenal star has scored five goals and has made four assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season to underline his continued importance to the north London side despite their disappointing campaign.

The German has remained coy on the possibility of signing a new contract but he now says he is “very comfortable” with the Gunners.

However, when asked by Welt am Sonntag about the rumour, Ozil replied: “And you believe that Wenger would go to journalists before telling me? I know him differently”, Ozil told German newspaper Die Welt.

Ozil is considered to be a key figure in Arsenal’s future plans, with the club having spent big to lure him away from Real Madrid. Why not with Arsenal?

“Why not? Of course, we just having a hard time and are not satisfied with sixth place”.

‘I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon.

He reiterated that he is happy in England and planning to hold further discussions in the near future.

The Gunners are now sixth in the table and face a herculean task to get back into reckoning with 11 games left before the end of the season.

Arsene Wenger’s side return from the global break at home to top four rivals Manchester City on Sunday.