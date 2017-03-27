Pakistan Detains Over 100 Indian Fishermen Off Gujarat Coast

Nineteen boats belonging to detained fishermen were also impounded, a spokesman of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said in a statement.

India and Pakistan routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locate their precise places.

An official of the National Fishworkers’ Forum had said that the Pakistani agency’s vessels are active. The fishermen who escaped have informed us about this, he added. The number of fishermen abducted is likely to increase, said local fishermen association.

The PMSA had earlier this month also detained 115 fishermen and seized 19 boats.

According to Mr. Lodhari, the exact number of fishermen and boats had not been confirmed.

The development comes after the Indian Coast Guard captured nine Pakistani nationals along with a fishing boat off Jakhau coast in Kutch on Friday.

On March 5, Pakistan apprehended 94 Indian fishermen off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea.

In earlier this month, External Affairs Minister said that as many as 301 Indian fishermen are now lodged in Pakistan jails, but the neighbouring country has confirmed the presence of only 77.

