Pakistan seeks details of India’s hydel projects in Kashmir

The two countries have been locked in military skirmishes across the Kashmir border in recent months, raising fears of another war between India and Pakistan.

The World Bank had said that it was temporarily halting the appointment of a neutral expert as requested by India, and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration, as requested by Pakistan, to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus Rivers system. But officials here seem upbeat about the talks.

The Indian delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner PK Saxena agreed to halt the progress on the Miyar hydroelectricity project’s design, the report said.

He added that India will also review the design of the disputed Lower Kalnai hydroelectric project.

Indian sources said there was little possibility of a mediated meeting in the current context between India and Pakistan at this point.

“In my view, Modi is successful in his strategy”.

Pakistan s former High Com missioner to India Aziz Ahmed Khan differs.

On their own, India and Pakistan were both reticent to talks about the issue, but the opportunity came when the United States government convinced both the countries to resume talks.

“India will not forget you or turn away”, the Indian Express newspaper quoted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying during the inauguration, together with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani’s “Your friendship is our honor; your dreams are our duty”.

A 10-member Indian delegation arrived here on Sunday to take part in the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) beginning on March 20 in Islamabad.

“Recently Indian parliamentarians were here to participate in an Asian parliamentary conference”. Khawaja Asif said that Secretary level talks on Ratle issue will begin on April 12 in Washington.

“For that India has to agree to discuss Kashmir and they are not showing willingness to talk about this issue so far”, Zakaria said.