The situation paralyzed the trade and severe economic losses on both sides of the demarcation line.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered on Monday the immediate reopening of the Pak-Afghan border crossings.

Sharif reiterated that durable peace in Afghanistan is imperative for peace and security in Pakistan. “Pakistan greatly appreciates the work undertaken by the UK Department for International Development (DFID)”, he said.

Relations between the countries have been tense in recent months, with both accusing each other of not doing enough to tackle militants. Afghanistan denies harbouring them.

The Prime Minister also hoped that the Afghan government would take measures to address the reasons for which the borders were closed by Pakistan.

While warmly welcoming the President of Tatarstan and his delegation, Sharif said that longstanding bilateral relations were a manifestation of a common desire to explore possibilities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Russian Federation.

Officials said the Taliban group, which claimed responsibility for the attacks, operated from Afghanistan’s border regions.

On March 7 the Sharif, government opened the border for 48 hours to allow the return of the citizens who were on the other side to their respective countries.

Afghans are increasingly turning to smugglers as Pakistan’s monthlong border closure blocks trade and causes food prices to soar after a bitter terrorism spat between the two neighbors.

Following the directions, Zakhilwal said Pakistan had opened the border unconditionally in accordance with the agreement reached in the last week’s high-level talks in London. He was also facing mounting pressure from traders frustrated by the closures.

The lucrative border crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, have been been closed five times within the previous year due to tensions in relations and Pakistan’s attempts to build new facilities there.