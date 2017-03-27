Panasonic to launch two ‘intelligent’ smartphones today

Earlier this month, the company launched two new smartphones in its Eluga series – Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse – at Rs 10,990 and Rs 9,690, respectively. According to the company, Arbo is derived from Esperanto and it means “a framework that supports climbing plants”. Panasonic explains that Arbo is now a nascent platform and more features like allowing the virtual companion to make changes to third-party apps (once permission is given) will be added in the near future. Both the smartphones will be shipped without Arbo for now, but it will soon be updated to both the devices.

The Eluga Ray X sports a 5.5-inch HD (720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Eluga Ray Max has a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 and features 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, it has a 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, and an 8MP front camera with a wide-angle lens and a flash. There are two storage options – 32GB and 64GB – and both can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Plus, the device also gets a fingerprint scanner, a 3,000mAh battery, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.1. It has fingerprint sensor on the home button. As for connectivity, it includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support.

Talking about the specifications, the Eluga Ray Max features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Coming on the ELuga Ray X, the smartphone is backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM for multitasking.

This phone is mounted with 13MP rear camera with LED Flash and 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash.

For connectivity, the dual-SIM handsets offers 4G VoLTE support, OTG support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM and Global Positioning System. It weighs 193 grams and measures 153.4x77x10.5mm.

The Eluga Ray Max is priced at Rs. 11,499 (32GB), Rs.12,499 (64GB) and Eluga Ray X has a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will come in Gold, Metallic Silver, and Rose Gold colour variants.

“With the launch of our first AI-enabled smartphones, we are now expanding our product offerings which will help empower our consumer base and assist them in performing tasks in a smarter way”, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation, told reporters here. On the other hand, the Eluga Ray X will only be available in 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999. Both the smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart.