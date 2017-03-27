Parents Protest Ed Secretary at Public School Visit

Dozens of parents and neighbors on both sides of the US debate about school-choice issues protested against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she visited a public school near the nation’s capital Thursday.

The secretary said college affordability would be a priority under the President Donald Trump’s administration.

Letting teachers form unions was the worst thing ever to happen to public education.

The billionaire philanthropist was considered an unconventional pick for education secretary. She also has close ties to former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who was a pioneer in the movement to restructure schools along business principles and grow alternatives to traditional public schools.

“I’m actually an advocate for parents having the opportunity to choose the best education environment for their child”, DeVos said.

During the visit, Trump promised to bring school choice programs like the ones in Florida nationwide, which would include private school vouchers, charter schools and tax credit scholarship programs.

Critics say DeVos’ policies encourage further privatization of education in American cities and towns and undermine the public school system. “And we ❤ our public school”, she continued.

Americans who default on some of their federal student loans are likely to pay more after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reversed an Obama administration directive limiting some fees.

Opponents of school choice say billions of taxpayer dollars could be funneled to private Christian and Catholic schools, which are the majority of USA private schools. During her confirmation hearing, DeVos also made headlines with her confusion about the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act and her suggestion that guns should be allowed in some schools to keep students safe from grizzly bears.