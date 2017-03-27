Parliament will decide perks for MPs: Jaitley

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday reportedly said that pension and perks to MPs seemed “prima facie” unreasonable and had sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking the scrapping of pension and other perks being given to Members of Parliament.

A bench comprising of Justices J. Chelameswar? and S. Abdul Nazeer was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Uttar Pradesh based non-profit Lok Prahari. The case will now be heard next month. We are not asking why SC judges are being paid pension.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), too, has impleaded itself in the matter.

The government should create a professional and transparent mechanism for determining salaries and allowances which should be linked to parliamentarians’ productivity, tenure and overall GDP growth.

The petitioner NGO has sought to know the steps the government has taken to put in place a permanent mechanism for the determination of salaries and allowances of members of Parliament, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, submitted in May 2006.

“Pension is given for the objective of providing financial assistance to a retired person, but 80% of MPs are crorepatis and do not require pension”. The petition was earlier set aside by the Allahabad High Court, which had held that it lacked merit. “The following said provisions of the Act are ultra vires of the provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution”, the NGO said. The court has said, rightly, that such facilities given to our lawmakers must be reasonable and not arbitrary. “It has made politics the most lucrative profession”, it said.