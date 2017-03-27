Patients missing waiting time targets for NHS operations to ‘double next year’

NHS Providers, which represents trusts and is part of the NHS Confederation, said what was now being asked of services in the coming financial year was “well beyond reach”.

Trusts are now grappling with a 2.1 per cent increase in costs such as staff salaries, he said, while preparing for a funding increase next year of only 1.3 per cent compared to 3.6 per cent this year.

He estimated that an extra £2.5 billion would be needed to help trusts turn performance round in a year.

For example, it said trusts must absorb a projected 3.1% increase in overall demand from patients and 2.1% increase in costs including pay, buildings and laboratories.

Around 100,000 more patients than expected will wait longer than 18 weeks for routine surgery in 2017-18, a rise of 150 per cent on the current financial year, analysis from NHS Providers shows. “NHS trusts want to deliver NHS standards, achieve financial balance and improve performance”.

NHS Providers called on NHS leaders to set more realistic performance trajectories against the key targets, and for more support for trusts.

“Nor does it acknowledge the hard work of NHS staff treating more than 900,000 more people a year in A&E within four hours, or performing more than 1.9 million more operations annually than in 2010”.

Hopson went on to recommend that money was redirected to frontline care, to reduce “unwarranted variation” in performances across the NHS and to improve performance rapidly.

Meanwhile, trying to meet performance targets on inadequate funding levels was also “placing an increasingly unsustainable burden” on NHS staff, said the report.

Mr Hopson also pointed to a recent national staff survey showing that only 30 per cent of NHS workers believed there were enough staff members “to enable them to do their job properly”.

The risk this problem poses to patient safety is also considerable.

“It is unprecedented for us to warn the NHS will not be able to deliver on its commitments before the financial year has even started”, said Mr Hopson. Trusts can only deliver if they get the appropriate funding and support.