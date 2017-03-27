Paul Hollywood on the new Bake Off line-up

The show will go up against the new Bake Off which controversially switched from BBC after six series to Channel 4 in a £75 million move.

The comedians will be joined by new judge Prue Leith, who will fill the shoes of Mary Berry as the UK’s biggest television show moves from the BBC to Channel 4 this year.

The star baker also said he was stunned at the outcry after it was announced that the show was moving to Channel 4 given that “there’s some bad stuff going on on the planet”.

A source explained: “It was never a viable option for them”. Fearless move from Channel 4.

Before adding: ‘They were the top of the list to replace Mel and Sue. An offer was put in – a pretty high offer at that – but it wasn’t enough.

It is the second show the corporation is planning to pitch against its former programme – after The Sun revealed 2015 victor Nadiya Hussain’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown would also be screened in the autumn.

‘The Great British Bake Off has brought baking to the nation and we’ve seen people from all walks of life and backgrounds, experience the highs and lows of competition, and more importantly helping each other.

A Bake Off source told the publication: ‘A lot of people at Love Productions are anxious about what Channel 4 is going to do with their show.

“It is an extraordinary honour to be part of this national treasure of a show”.

‘Channel 4’s most loyal presenters were not interested.

Channel 4 struggled to replace Mel and Sue.

Davina, Jamie, Josh and Kate were all reportedly approached for the job…

Following the news that Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding would be taking over from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when the popular baking show makes its debut on Channel 4, the baker appeared on Loose Women.

Both comedians quashed rumours that they were being “lined up” for the new series a year ago.