Payless ShoeSource will reportedly file for bankruptcy, close up to 500 stores

Bloomberg News reports that the discount footwear chain is preparing to file for bankruptcy, and it could happen as early as next week. In addition, those sources said Payless will close 400 to 500 stores as it reorganizes operations.

Payless operates stores in Barbados, St Lucia, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Payless spokeswoman Meghan Spreer has declined to address the company’s rumored financial turmoil. The company says it now is the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, with more than 4,000 locations in 30 countries and almost 22,000 employees.

The CFR rating change indicates that the company is more likely to default on its debt, while the Probably of Default Rating change plunged the brand deeper into the category deemed “speculative and. subject to high default risk”.

If the Topeka, Kansas-based firm does add its name to a bankruptcy court docket next week, a filing and formal restructuring plan could answer questions from vendors and agents who have contacted FN with grievances against Payless during the past few months.

“I recognize that we have to deliver omnichannel capabilities with a sense of urgency”, Payless CEO Paul Jones told Footwear News.

The company has about $665 million in debt, according to Reuters.