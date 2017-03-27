Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) has 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.08 and has a market cap of $0. The stock gained 1.18% in total of its share price.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pengrowth Energy Corporation now shows a Weekly Performance of 8.91%, where Monthly Performance is -14.06%, Quarterly performance is -32.93%, 6 Months performance is -28.1% and yearly performance percentage is 2.8%.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Pengrowth Energy Corporation the EPS stands at -0.13 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.01, suggesting the stock fell short of the analysts’ expectations. 5 Analysts reported that the Price Target for Pengrowth Energy Corporation might touch $1.68 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $1.44 and $1.05 respectively. The Company has 52-week high of $2.08 and 52-week low of $0.96.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at RBC Capital.

05/06/2015 – Pengrowth Energy Corporation was downgraded to " by analysts at Zacks. The stock's market capitalization is 602.48M. With the last stock price close down -22.52% from the 200-day moving average, compared to the S&P 500 which has increased 0.04% over the same period.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGH.

01/21/2014 – Pengrowth Energy Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at Desjardins. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,367,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 190,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. They now have a United States dollars 1.2 price target on the stock.

The Bernadet asset encompasses 36.6 sections (100 percent working interest) of land with no associated production, cash flow and neither reserves or resources assigned to it in Pengrowth’s December 31, 2016 year-end reserve report. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.