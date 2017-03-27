Pennsylvania GOP congressmen now oppose health care bill

In a bid to improve the health insurance purchasing clout of small businesses, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives dusted off a piece of controversial legislation more than a decade old and passed it this week as part of their effort to remake the market after they throw out the Affordable Care Act.

Scrambling to nail down votes for the House health care bill, Republicans are considering ways to ease federal requirements that insurers cover such basic services as prescription drugs, maternity care and substance abuse treatment.

“I’ve heard from countless constituents negatively impacted by Obamacare”, Roby said. “They’re going to give it to the president”.

“I am pleased today’s vote has been held as this bill would drastically affect the Commonwealth’s ability to ensure essential care for thousands of people”, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican in a Democratic-leaning state, said in a statement after the bill was pulled from consideration. Further, CBO expects about 3 million people to lose insurance because their employer stopped offering insurance-even though CBO admitted that their estimates of this occurring were too high in the baseline against which the AHCA was scored.[ii] Finally, about 1 million people in NY and Minnesota, who are now enrolled through the Basic Health Program, are projected to lose coverage through that program. “In the short term, we will still grow”, he said.

The closer-in-chief talked up the huge opportunity to deliver on a major promise to voters.

Demonstrators said lives, jobs, and the economy are all at stake if the Affordable Care Act is axed. “It was good that people from the church and others that helped to support us and get us through that year”. As the law has been implemented, that case has largely been made for us.

The question. how to guarantee health insurance companies, hospitals and doctors and BigPharm keeps getting richer and richer and richer, throwing big campaign contributions to candidates, while, at the same time, offering 360 million Americans, majority way below the top 1 percent, access to the kind of health care that could make the difference, for you or for me, between life and death? The AHCA would have had serious negative impacts on millions of people’s access to affordable health insurance coverage, particularly family farmers, ranchers and rural citizens. The “glass-half-full” view is that this year’s premium increases will help stabilize the market, and 2018 probably won’t bring another wild ride. No doubt a problem for these individuals, but in the big picture they constitute only.2 percent of Americans, and there are better policy options for helping these persons than the Obamacare “solutions”. The voters gave us what we asked of them, and it’s only right that we keep our end of the bargain. Providers charge such self-pay patients 25 to 90 percent less than what they charge insured patients-a fact I personally verified by tallying my family’s 2016 medical bills the other night.

It cuts taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, insurance premiums, and medical devices.

– Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, who represents Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which includes Danville, Rantoul, Tuscola and a number of other area communities: “I’ve strongly opposed the Affordable Care Act’s mandates, middle-class tax hikes, and expensive one-size-fits-all health insurance plans since Day 1″.

After six years of Republicans railing against Obamacare and proclaimed intent to repeal it, the AHCA retains numerous most harmful Obamacare provisions, including the federal government power to define and impose healthcare insurance essential benefits. Why is this bill only one step and not the full package?

It’s an understandable question.

“Obamacare is a bad law and has put further stress on our already fragile healthcare system”, said Fleischmann.

Instead of claiming “we need to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it”, we have worked in a transparent way. It has gone through three separate committee mark-ups, and will come to the House floor in regular order. In California, which was among the first states to embrace Obamacare and to establish a health insurance exchange, billions would be lost in federal funding. ObamaCare has proven to be a burden on our entire economy by hitting job creators with higher costs, taxes, and mandates.

Consumers using HealthCare.gov have also found they have fewer choices as some insurers exited the markets. And finally, Congress will move forward with legislation addressing more specific policies, such as allowing individuals to purchase insurance across state lines. Under the death spiral, young healthy customers are chased from the marketplace by rising costs, leaving an older, sicker population that requires even higher premiums and deductibles, lifting prices even higher – and chasing more people from the market.