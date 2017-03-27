Philadelphia Officer Arrested Over Dog Found in Trash Bag

Long left the dog, Cranberry, at a Philadelphia park wrapped in a trash bag last November, the animal rights group claims.

Police here had the rare experience of arresting a fellow officer this week, as Officer Michael Long was charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dumping his emaciated dog in a trash bag.

Philadelphia cop Michael Long is accused of leaving the emaciated Cranberry in a garbage bag.

. “When I turned around, my dog was hunched down and looking at a trash bag”, Adams said.

“She loves humans. She loves all dogs and that’s another reason why we’re so confused by what happened to her because she shows no harm whatsoever in her day to day actions”, he said.

Wilson said that after being led to Long’s home by the microchip, more evidence that the dog was his was discovered. “We found what we believe is the matching sheet in Mr”.

The dog was suffering from a number of issues due to not receiving sufficient sustenance, Wilson said, and was badly in need of veterinary care when she was abandoned.

She said Sansom has earned a lot of treats.

Veterinarians caring for Cranberry were unsure in November whether she would recover from her previous owner’s lack of care, but she survived and was adopted in December, Pennsylvania SPCA officials said.

“This arrest today is the culmination of an investigation conducted by our officers and the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Unit”, Nicole Wilson, director of the organization’s law enforcement, said Thursday.

The good news is that Cranberry was saved just in time and after months of recovery is healthy and happy. In addition to multiple animal cruelty and related charges, the 33-year-old has also been suspended from the force for 30 days with intent to dismiss, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Long faces two misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty, one misdemeanor for possession of an instrument of a crime and a summary charge of animal cruelty.