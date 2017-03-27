Philippines | Four dead, 23 wounded in grenade attack

A grenade attack has killed four people and injured around 15 others at a store in Jolo, an area in the southwest Philippines.

A police director in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Chief Supt.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, the commanded of Joint Task Force Sulu, said a suspect threw a grenade into a bakeshop in Jolo around 7 p.m. Saturday night that instantly killed three people and hurt more than 20 others.

The police said retaliation for a shooting incident on Friday, which injured a child in Jolo, may be the motive for the ggrenate attack. Police, however, were checking if he has links with Abu Sayyaf militants.

Hataman’s father is the mayor of Sumisip and his uncle Mujiv Hataman the governor of ARMM.

Jungle-clad Sulu, about 950 kilometers south of Manila, is one of the country’s poorest provinces, although it has rich resources and pristine beaches and islands.