Pia Wurtzbach amps up summer heat in Boracay

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach showed off her summer-ready body in a series of photos taken in Boracay.

Earlier, Massari posted two video teasers on his Instagram page, featuring Wurtzbach’s starring roles.

The former Miss Universe 2016 is now in the famous tourist destination with her family and boyfriend, professional race auto driver Marlon Stockinger, for business and pleasure.

In a report by SunStar, Pia herself confirmed that she won’t be playing the much talked about role of Filipina superhero Darna.

She hinted of a different project with the Kapamilya network, saying, “It looks like ABS-CBN have other plans for me”.

The clip showcased Wurtzbach’s modeling and acting skills.