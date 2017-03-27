Picking Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Games Against the Spread

Earlier in the day, No. 7-seed SC upset No. 3-seed Florida, 77-70.

Malik Monk scored 47 points for Kentucky in a 103-100 win over North Carolina in December. This season has been a cinderella team’s dream. It will be the record 20th Final Four for North Carolina.

The first team to punch its ticket to the national semifinal was Gonzaga. This is not the Final Four you expected either.

1-seed Gonzaga beat No. 11 Xavier, 83-59, and No. 3 OR defeated No. 1 Kansas, 74-60, to punch their Final Four tickets.

Who had OR winning the Midwest? So, absolutely, this is a surprising Final Four – even though it’s a Final four featuring three league champions and two No. 1 seeds. It announced the Gamecocks as a force but also prompted a team meeting for the Gators that triggered a nine-game winning streak, which included a rematch win against SC. The Gamecocks defeated No. 4 Florida in the Elite 8. This is their first trip in school history – they had never made it to the Sweet 16 before this year.

Gonzaga, Oregon, South Carolina and North Carolina comprise the Final Four of NCAA Men’s Tournament 2017. In 2016, the Tar Heels lost to Villanova. Don’t forget to tune into the action on Saturday to see who will be playing for the national title.