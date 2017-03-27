Pistons beat Suns to end three-game skid

Phoenix was the one of the first Detroit losses that ultimately shocked Piston fans and hinted the overall demise and mediocrity of the team. Then Jon Leuer, who had been 0 of 5, converted a layup into a three-point play and the dam had burst.

“Once the floodgates sort of got open and we made a couple of shots, I think guys just loosened up and played”, Van Gundy said. Point guards Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight had been ruled out a full 24 hours prior, and it was determined pregame Devin Booker would not be available to play either.

“I think we got a little exhausted during the game but at the same time, it’s no excuse”, Ulis said.

The Suns took a 49-47 lead at halftime after holding the Pistons to 37.3% shooting.

The three reserves were center Alan Williams, forward Jared Dudley and forward Jarell Eddie, who the Suns signed to a 10-day contract from the D-League Windy City Bulls earlier on Sunday morning. After three straight stultifying outings and trailing a depleted and lottery-bound team by 12 points midway through the third quarter, the Pistons scored 35 points over a span of 8:06.

On Wednesday against Sacramento, Phoenix started its youngest lineup in team history, according to information provided by the Suns from the Elias Sports Bureau. Rookie guards Tyler Ullis and Derrick Jones Jr. started alongside T.J. Warren, Marquese Chriss and Alex Len.

From a general point of view, Detroit could easily win the next eight if they play with energy and a goal.

“Tyson and I was in the same draft, so it’s possible”, said Watson, who played collegiately at UCLA.

Van Gundy said he called a timeout with 6:56 to go in the third quarter and urged his players to calm down.

Van Gundy’s club shot 38.1 percent from the field during the skid and wasn’t doing any better until the third-quarter rally put the Pistons on top. “I think he’ll heal pretty quickly”, Watson said.

The Pistons also moved to within a half-game of the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot with 12 games remaining. Pistons PG Reggie Jackson played in his 400th career game.

With Phoenix and the seven games after, Detroit’s road is much easier compared to last week’s.

Pistons: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Next up (after Phoenix) is Brooklyn, Chicago, Orlando, New York, Miami, Brooklyn, and then Milwaukee.