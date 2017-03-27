PlayStation 4 Media Player Update Adds 4K Support

When the PlayStation 4 Pro arrived near the end of a year ago many wondered why it didn’t come with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 Pro owners will finally be able to enjoy 4K video playback through the console’s Media Player app, Sony confirmed earlier today.

4K Ultra HD content can be played using the MP4 format from your USB sticks or via your home server, depending on your preference.

The Media Player will automatically “see” your home network, showing it as a media option, so finding your 4K video files shouldn’t be a complicated process. Once you open up the application, they can be played easily from your storage format of choice.

The PS4 Pro: realizing its 4K potential one update at a time.

Additionally, if you own both a Pro and a PlayStation VR headset, the Media Player will support 4K VR videos with this update. And because the PS VR display resolution is 1920 x RGB x 1080, Sony states that the 4K VR videos should apparently play with higher picture quality than HD VR videos. Capture stunning 360 degree 4K footage, and then immerse yourself in that footage in VR at home – just as if you’re right back in the scene you shot.

Sony has already announced plans to make new PS4 game Drawn to Death available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in April, but has remained tight-lipped on the other releases.