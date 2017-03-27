PM likely to announce development package for Hyderabad

The prime minister will first visit Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) member Raheela Gul.

The meeting between Bhutto and the PM took place at PML-N leader Rahila Magsi’s residence in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers when he arrived in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister will also meet with political leaders, business community leaders and representatives of farmers.

Prime Minister is also likely to announce construction of a federal university, a 1000-bed hospital and other uplift schemes in Hyderabad in a special development package.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will reach Hyderabad today (Monday) on a single-day visit.

The PM is set to address workers convention during his visit to the city.