PM Turnbull to unveil $2 billion Snowy Hydro expansion

The government announced an expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme today which could increase its capacity by 50 per cent and shore up peak energy supply on the east coast.

“Next week, I will lead a delegation to Canberra and meet with the Prime Minister to discuss exciting opportunities to reinvest in and modernise our existing Hydro system, explore options for new generation and explore the potential for pumped hydro”. The Tantangara reservoir will be the base for the turbines to generate electricity.

The prime minister said that the development would turn the precinct into a giant energy storage system.

It now has a pumped hydro storage system, the Tumut 3 1500 megawatt power station.

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY The Australian government said on Thursday it may spend up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to expand a huge hydro power scheme to help solve an energy crisis, although the main owners of the dam have yet to be consulted.

The project is estimated to cost $2-billion, the share of that cost is yet to be determined as Snowy Hydro is jointly owned by the Commonwealth and New South Wales and Victorian governments.

The current hydropower projects are located at the Tumut 3 plant in the Snowy, the Shoalhaven scheme south of Sydney and the Wivenhoe Dam near Brisbane.

The scheme produces about 67% of all renewable energy for the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Clean Energy Council chief executive Kane Thornton said a successful upgrade and expansion to the scheme could open the floodgates to the greater use of renewable energy in the future, as well as making it more resilient during times of high stress.

Australia is on track to become the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG), yet its energy market operator has warned of a domestic gas crunch from 2019 that could trigger industry supply cuts and broad power outages.

Pumped hydro would turn Hydro dams into big renewable energy “storage batteries”, with storage having been one of the major weaknesses of renewables. The expansion is expected to extend to South Australia.