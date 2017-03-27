Pochettino and Barcelona simply a ‘chance meeting’ – Balague

The 45-year-old, one of the leading contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Camp Nou in the summer, is said to have met with the Barca chief in a restaurant.

To further intensify such speculation, Pochettino was pictured at a restaurant with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently but Sky Sports’ pundit Balague has revealed that the meeting had nothing to do regarding the soon-to-be vacant Barcelona hot seat.

The Catalan publication doesn’t suggest the reason for the meeting was to discusses Pochettino’s potential move to Barcelona, but points out that it comes in an “interesting” time with the club looking for Luis Enrique’s substitute.

However, before Spurs supporters get too anxious, it should be noted that Poch still has a house in the city after his days at Espanyol.

The Spurs boss, earlier this month, admitted that he was not surprised about the links with Barcelona but added that he was happy at White Hart Lane.

“I can guarantee, 100 per cent, that Pochettino was with a bunch of friends having dinner”.

