Police appeal as young fighter, 17, collapses and dies in the ring

Ed Bilbey, a 17-year-old amateur boxer from Derbyshire, England, died Friday following a welterweight title fight for East Midlands Youth.

“Why this has happened I don’t know”.

Mr Perkins said: “They were both wearing head guards and they both had the correct sized gloves”.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before in all my 34 years of being involved in the sport”.

Mr Perkins said: “It was a good competitive bout”.

“The young man had been given medical treatment by professional medics at the match, which was continued by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at King’s Mill Hospital”.

The boxers had fought each other before and were friends on social media, he added.

Derbyshire Police said a postmortem will take place in the next few days.

Cops have asked anyone with footage of the bout to contact them.

A police spokesman said: ‘At this stage there don’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this death. We’re investigating on behalf of the coroner.

“We will be providing support to people that have been affected by this bad news”.