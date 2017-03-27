Police Detain Hundreds at Anti-Government Protest in Minsk

Police have started rounding up prominent activists in Minsk before the so-called Freedom Day march, the independent Belsat TV, which is based in neighboring Poland, reported Wednesday. He added though, that police soon turned up at those gatherings as well. Some were beaten, an AFP correspondent observed.

On Friday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joined 48 rights organisations in calling for Lukashenko to end the “detention and harassment of protesters, journalists, human rights defenders, civil society activists and members of the country’s opposition party”.

Interfax West, citing its sources, reports that at least a hundred people have been detained.

The police broke down the door, “put people face down on the floor and told them to stay there”, the NGO said on its website.

The arrests, in which those seized were taken to detention centers in armored police vehicles, came after more than a month of protests across the country.

The authorities are reported to have jailed more than 100 opposition supporters for terms of between three and 15 days in the lead-up to Saturday’s demonstration.

Protesters have been demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko stand down amid an economic downturn in the country.

The activists said that by law, the authorities were obligated to respond to their plan for a rally five days before the event, but that they stalled until March 24. Today, scores of armoured police trucks and water cannons, as well as officers armed with automatic rifles could be seen in the city.

The European Commission called for all detained protesters to be “immediately released” by the authorities. “All these arrests and splitting up the crowds might make things a little quieter in Minsk, but now these protests are happening all over Belarus”, she said.

But there was no mention of the harsh crackdown by state media outlets on Saturday evening. A cordon of club-wielding police blocked the demonstrators’ movement along Minsk’s main avenue near the Academy of Science.

Belarus police block a street during an opposition rally in Minsk, March 25, 2017. As many as 30 journalists were also held, a local journalists’ association said.

Some residents of the Belarusian capital criticized the protesters, blaming them for the traffic jams and the inconvenience they caused.

Amnesty International said on its Russian-language Twitter account that dozens of people were grabbed off the street “indiscriminately”.

Protesters waved the red-and-white flag of the republic, chanting slogans including “Shame” and “Enough”. Protests mount against dictatorial rule of Belarus Pres Lukashenko.