Police find stolen vehicle of slain elementary teacher

Police recovered the stolen auto off Golfair Boulevard Saturday, but did not say if they found any evidence inside it.

Deborah Liles, 62 was found dead of multiple injuries in the carport of her home on East 59th Street. Her exact cause and manner of death have not been disclosed as of Monday morning. Her family speaking up for the first time Saturday with First Coast News.

A neighbor, Tony Anorica, had nothing but lovely things to say about Liles, “Around Christmas time she would make chocolate chip cookies and knock on your door and say I have a little package for you”. They tell us their mother was a selfless person who loved and was loved by everyone who was a part of her life. “I don’t know if there’s a connection between what happened then and what happened now”, Liles’ daughter Rachel Sirmans said.

“It was a nightmare and it still is”, said one of her son’s.

Of note, Deborah Liles made headlines in 1993 when an intruder broke into her family’s Jacksonville home, beat her bloody, tied her up and tried to flee in her auto but was quickly apprehended by police that were called to the scene by a neighbor who witnessed the attack.

“I want people to know she’s not just a 62-year-old body found, she’s this awesome human being that gave so much”, said Michelle.

While they will always remember their mother with a smile, they say they won’t rest until those responsible are caught. “We really want to find those answers”.