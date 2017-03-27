Police in Peru seize $85m cocaine haul bearing photos of Lionel Messi

The Messi-branded drugs were apparently on their way to Belgium, and are part of Peru’s cocaine pipeline, which ranks behind only Colombia in worldwide production of coca leaves.

Police in South America’s Peru have seized cocaine worth $91 million with Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s image on it.

Numerous packages sported the Argentine soccer player’s visage, along with his official logo, according to anti-drug officers.

Messi was found guilty in July 2017 on three counts of tax fraud between 2007- 2009 and hit with a £1.5 million fine alongside his father Jorge.

The packaging also features a symbol with striking similarity to the 29-year-old’s official “M” logo, while some of the other packages were branded with the official shield of the King of Spain.

Last year, A fruit wholesaler stored £24million worth of cocaine inside plastic bananas for Colombian drug baron Daniel Valdes Jaramillo whose nickname was “Messi” after the superstar footballer. Intricate art on packaging also is also used so that recipients of the large bricks can see that the packages were not tampered with. The shipment was headed to the port area of Callao after making its way overland to the capital of Lima. It remains unknown from which drug cartel the shipment originated. Remember everyone, when it comes to drugs. €85 million was recovered by police in Peru.