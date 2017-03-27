Police make new arrest after Westminster terror attack

He was born Adrian Russell Ajao but also used the name Adrian Elms, police said Friday.

The slain police officer, 49-year-old Police Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed just yards from where government minister and close confidant of Margaret Thatcher Airey Neave was killed by a terrorist bomb in 1979.

“We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart”, she said.

“We’ve received hundreds of uploads of video images to our online platform”.

The attack on Wednesday killed four people and injured 50 as Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before stabbing a police officer – PC Keith Palmer – who died from his injuries.

On Wednesday Masood was a multiple murderer, before he was shot dead.

The man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament was in Saudi Arabia three times and taught English there, the Middle Eastern country’s embassy said.

He said: “He [Masood] didn’t intend to hurt anyone, he didn’t intend to wound anyone – he was trying to kill the officer…” “It’s a poignant reminder, I think, that the impact of this attack on the capital will reach around the world”.

Rowley said two police officers targeted in the attack have significant injuries. A 58-year-old man in Birmingham remains in custody and a 32-year-old woman from Manchester was released on bail.

Police outside a property in Birmingham, England, March 23, 2017, following an attack on Wednesday in London.

While the attacker was not the subject of any current investigations and had not been convicted for any terrorism offenses, police and security services knew him with previous convictions for several crimes.

Discussing the suspect yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons, “Some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism”. But she called him “a peripheral figure”.

Attacker “acted alone”: Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley told reporters that he believed the assailant “acted alone” and that he was “inspired by global terrorism”.

“Most terrorists are younger men”, said Richard Walton, the former London Police head of counterterrorism.

Police are still looking into media reports that Masood might have sent a message on the instant messaging app Whatsapp before launching his attack, as such behavior may indicate he had the help of an accomplice.

Further details of the aftermath of the rampage continued to emerge.

Authorities identified Masood, a 52-year-old Briton, as the man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament in London, saying he had a long criminal record and once was investigated for extremism – but was not now on a terrorism watch list.

“When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street”, said Dennis Burns, who was entering Parliament for a meeting at the time of the initial police response.