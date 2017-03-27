Police release man and woman questioned over Westminster attack

It could be that the attacks were carried out by another group, the most obvious candidate being one of the affiliates of al-Qaeda in Yemen.

Five people were killed, including the assailant, and 40 others were injured in what UK Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned as a “sick and depraved terrorist attack“. “As we were going across the bridge, we saw people lying on the floor, they were obviously injured”. Seven of the wounded are in critical condition.

In a less-than-slick escape from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May dashed around a auto park and looked lost as she searched for her ride before escaping.

She added that he was not “part of the current intelligence picture” and that there had been no prior intelligence of the plot.

British residents can visit parliament by appointment or on tours or to spectate during the weekly prime minister’s questions time on Wednesdays.

London police announced plans a year ago to train another 600 armed officers, taking the total number to 2,800, following the Paris attacks.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons-the lower house of parliament-told the BBC that security had been strengthened in the last couple of years and that there were armed guards on the parliamentary estate at all times. As with Nice, this appears to resemble what happened on Westminster Bridge, going by first reports.

Any review would likely focus on Carriage Gates, the vehicle access gate through which the assailant reportedly entered parliament grounds – and which is often left unlocked as cars go in and out. He then jumped out and attacked police officer Keith Palmer, who was guarding Parliament, fatally stabbing him before being shot dead by police.

“London and the United Kingdom are open for business, and we are out there in greater numbers to make sure that the public see a highly visible presence help reassure them as they go about their daily lives”.

Emergency response blankets the area: individuals present in the affected area described sirens blaring and the drone of helicopters overhead.

The police confirmed he was a British citizen.

A doctor who treated the wounded from the bridge said some had “catastrophic” injuries.

Police raid homes in Birmingham and London: a few hours after the attack, police made eight arrests after conducting armed raids on six homes in London and the central city of Birmingham (pictured above). Investigators believe that the attacker was influenced by “Islamist ideology“.

Police said they were seeking to establish if Masood was inspired by terrorist propaganda, or if “others have encouraged, supported or directed him”. Authorities refrained from releasing details of the attacker’s identity, hometown or nationality.