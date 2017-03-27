Population growth is end of 2-state solution, says settler leader

According to the Channel 2 report, Netanyahu would be able to fulfill his pledge and build a new settlement for Amona evacuees, but then restrain settlement construction elsewhere and focus on construction in the large settlement blocs according to terms of the alleged agreement being negotiated with Washington.

At the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday, Netanyahu sought to dispel the claims.

“We are talking about a situation that is unchangeable”, he said today. “The report is incorrect” with “quite a few inaccuracies”.

Israel made five announcements on settlement building in January that together totaled more than 6,000 homes in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Referring to reports of an Israeli agreement with the Trump administration to restrict construction in Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu said “there is much in these reports that is not true“.

The White House believes it “unrealistic” to expect Netanyahu to sign to any such agreement, the official told the Times. The first since the now-infamous resolution criticizing Israeli building that the U.S. failed to veto, the report accused Israel of not only failing to adhere to the resolution but of increasing its building activities. During the American presidential campaign, hopes among Israeli political right-wingers soared as candidate Trump and his minions said things not normally spoken by foreign politicians, including expressing an understanding and even support for Israeli building on post-1967 land – statements that were an anathema to the Palestinians. They described the discussions as “serious and constructive, and they are ongoing”.

In a February meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump broke with decades of US policy by suggesting he was not bound to a two-state solution, and was open to one-state if it meant peace.

Discussions about finding a formula that would govern construction over the Green Line began when Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special representative for global negotiations, came to Israel two weeks ago.

Israel took no steps to comply with a Security Council call to stop all settlement activity in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and instead authorized “a high rate” of settlement expansions in violation of global law, the United Nations said Friday. Greenblatt was joined in Washington by State Department and National Security Council officials. The Israeli delegation was led by Yoav Horowitz, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, and Israel’s ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

Around three million Palestinians live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.