Possible real reason why Floyd Mayweather wants to now fight Conor McGregor

Although neither McGregor or Mayweather has as of yet spoken out to confirm of deny the reports, UFC President Dana White has claimed that the story is completely false. Will it happen in June? Conor’s got nothing to lose and you never know; Floyd’s coming out of retirement and he hasn’t fought in a while and Conor’s got that big left hand, he’s got power, so you never know. I don’t know, there are so many variables.

“If you compare the two of them frame-wise, if they ever do do it, and they’re standing right at each other, looking down at each other doing eye-to-eye, you’re gonna go ‘oh, s**t'”.

After months of hype, cancellations and braggadocio-laden posturing, the most unlikely fight in boxing history – between UFC star Conor McGregor and the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather – might finally have a date set and a venue booked. After it was filtered that both fighters would have reached an agreement to fight, something that the Mayweather confirmed after several speculations and darts directed to the Irish, it seems that they are already knowing details of the possible place and the date of the evening.

“This is Conor’s chance to become the greatest fighter of all-time”.

Bisping says Mayweather is the one taking the risk, as defeat against McGregor in his discipline could prove the death of boxing. It will be the first time the best from MMA and Boxing will collide in a boxing ring and will certainly be the biggest fight of the year.

“There’s an opportunity for him (McGregor) to do that”, Bisping said. “It’s an interesting dynamic that really puts a twist on it”.