Premier Li ambitious about China-New Zealand relations

Bilateral trade between China and New Zealand has increased almost threefold compared with 2008, when the two countries reached a free trade agreement.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and China, and personal contact between the leaders is considered an important part of that relationship.

“Certainly I would argue that the China-New Zealand FTA is one of those and we’ll be looking to make sure that the level of ambition delivered to the RCEP agreement is also extremely high”, McClay added.

The action plan is a first step towards greater cooperation between Chinese and New Zealand carbon markets experts to share technical information and expertise on carbon markets and emission trading schemes, as well as agricultural greenhouse gas mitigation.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has been formally welcomed to New Zealand with a powhiri and traditional ceremony on the lawn of Government House.

“It was a pleasure to host Premier Li in New Zealand once again, together with his wife Madame Cheng Hong”.

At a press conference this afternoon, Mr English said he expected there would be more products exported to China from New Zealand under an upgraded agreement, and he particularly expected health-related products would be in demand.

China has drawn global criticism for large-scale building in the South China Sea, although Li told reporters in Australia the development was for civilian purposes only.

China and Australia represent New Zealand’s largest export markets.

And she has also flagged a new China tourism initiative for 2019 aimed at boosting the number of Chinese tourists visiting here.

Mr English made the announcement following official talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Wellington today.

Still recovering from the United States’ withdrawal from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and with signs of growing U.S. insularity, New Zealand is seeking a new light in free trade.

The complaint about alleged steel dumping to MBIE was cited in media reports previous year as a reason China could retaliate against New Zealand dairy and kiwifruit exporters in a “trade war”.

A deal to allow the import of chilled meat into China (as opposed to frozen), had also stalled, but Australia won better access for its chilled meat during Li’s just-completed visit to Australia.