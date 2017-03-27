President Donald Trump gives Presidential Permit to Welspun-partnered KeyStone XL pipeline

But Greenpeace, one of the pipeline’s most vocal opponents, said it sent a signal to the world that the U.S.is “moving backwards” on climate and energy, and pledged to keep fighting it nonetheless.

03/27/2017The Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs issued a Presidential permit to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. authorizing TransCanada to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the U.S. The bill passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House, but was then vetoed by President Obama, who had delayed the project for more than seven years.

The president continued: “When completed, the Keystone XL pipeline will span 900 miles-wow-and have the capacity to deliver more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day to the Gulf Coast refineries”.

Notably, President Trump didn’t mention the use of USA steel for the project, a condition that he had stipulated for pipeline projects in January’s executive order.

“We greatly appreciate President Trump’s administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative”, said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling.

The suspension comes as the firm believes it would secure approval for the pipeline project from the US President Donald Trump.

TransCanada says it will continue to engage key stakeholders and neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to advance this project to construction. TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline would cross the Yellowstone River, as well as the Ogallala Aquifer, the largest freshwater aquifer in the United States.