Price makes 30 saves as Canadiens top Senators 4-1

On Sunday, well, you can guess where this is going. Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal.

“They’re a top team in the league, a team we want to be better than”, said Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson, who scored the winning goal in both meetings between the teams this season, a pair of 4-3 Ottawa victories with the first ending in a shootout.

However, the Canadiens have stumbled in the past week, sandwiching a win over the Oilers at Edmonton last Sunday between a 5-0 blowout loss at the Calgary Flames last Thursday and a 4-2 loss at home against the Chicago Blackhawks in their most recent game on Tuesday.

With the NHL’s 100th anniversary coming up, the league is doing a lot of special things. It’s our most senior rivalry. We’re looking for extra plays. “It’s a big event”.

The Senators had a power play in the last 1:56 of overtime but couldn’t solve Price.

The league announced Friday that the Habs and Senators will play outdoors December 16 at TD Place Stadium, home to the Canadian Football League champion Ottawa Redblacks. It’s going to be tough to stop Montreal’s confidence on the road. “It’s the ideal location to have this game right now”. I’ve come a long way to reach that.

“When you’re in the mid-season, sometimes it’s easy to forget how much fun you’re having”. “We will be focused on the game (Saturday), at first”.

Switching gears to the present, Karlsson recognizes the Senators are in position to move atop the Atlantic Division if they can sweep the Canadiens this weekend. The Montreal Canadiens have won eight straight games when allowing three or less goals.

The Canadiens have been re-energized, going 8-4, since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien as head coach, while goaltender Carey Price has regained his form. Carey Price has given up 120 goals on 1,545 shots faced and Al Montoya has allowed 48 goals on 533 shots.

“I thought we could have had more poise”, he said. We’re going to figure this out. “So to launch our next 100 years, we believe it’s only right to bring the Canadiens and Senators back together”. “You just kind of stick with it, and I thought the team did a good job of that”. “They got the goal but we battled right back”.

Offensive production has been at the root of Montreal’s home-ice woes, with Canadiens shooters scoring just 11 times over their past eight home games, including shutout losses to the Oilers and the New York Islanders.

But on Friday, the Senators reassigned goalie Chris Driedger back to the AHL affiliate in Binghamton, indicating Anderson is ready to return. The two sides had one heck of a rivalry in the 1920’s and early 1930’s.

Adding to the slew of story angles, Condon took over the Canadiens net from the injured Price last season.

The outdoor contest will pay tribute to the league’s history as part of the NHL’s Centennial celebration and the 125th year for its championship trophy, the Stanley Cup.

That might be a tad over the top, but you get the point. The rivals are both in playoff positions in this season’s National Hockey League standings, the Canadiens atop the Atlantic Division on 86 points, one ahead of the Senators.