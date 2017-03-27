Priebus, Price facing blame after healthcare failure

The bill was pulled from the House floor Friday in a humiliating political defeat for the president, having lacked support from both the conservative Republicans and Democrats.

Priebus reiterated Trump’s desire to work with moderate Democrats and said he doesn’t want to be a “partisan president”. “We always have been and I think more so now than ever”. “But he’s going to have to tell the Freedom Caucus and the hard-right special wealthy interests who are dominating his presidency. he can’t work with them, and we’ll certainly look at his proposals”. The Affordable Care Act was similarly passed in 2010 as a one-party bill, pushed through by a Democratic Senate and Democratic House, and signed by a Democratic president. Several dozen Republicans had publicly opposed the plan, and Trump asserted that Democrats now “own ObamaCare“.

Republicans had meant to use their majorities to undo the ACA, an effort that was foiled by not only the Freedom Caucus, but also by several moderate Republicans who opposed the GOP bill, the American Healthcare Act.

Yet, many conservatives could not view the AHCA as a win in any regard.

Kushner had said for weeks he though supporting the GOP healthcare plan was a mistake, the Times reported Saturday, citing two people who had spoken with him.

Priebus also addressed the ongoing controversy over surveillance activities at Trump Tower, saying the fact is, people on the president’s transition team were subject to some sort of surveillance.

On “Fox News Sunday“, Priebus echoed that sentiment, accusing groups like the House Freedom Caucus of wanting an unrealistic, “perfect” solution to Obamacare.

Wallace asks Priebus how Dems can be to blame when they were never at table.

“Obamacare as we know is imploding and it is exploding, and every other adjective you can provide”, Priebus told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace. “I’ve got a great relationship with the president, we talk all the time”, he said.