Priebus relays Trump’s ‘warning’ to Republicans to follow suit

Priebus denied President Trump meant to obliquely support calls for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s resignation in his tweeted recommendation of a Justice with Judge Jeanine episode that demanded the Wisconsin Republican step down.

“Everything’s on the table”, Priebus told “Fox News Sunday“. The Affordable Care Act was similarly passed in 2010 as a one-party bill, pushed through by a Democratic Senate and Democratic House, and signed by a Democratic president.

The president is seeking support from moderate Democrats to accomplish other items on his legislative agenda now that Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are on hold.

The bill failed to move forward, in part, because of objections of about 30 lawmakers with the Freedom Caucus.

Yet, many conservatives could not view the AHCA as a win in any regard. Some referred to it derisively as “Obamacare Lite”. But, come Sunday, he tweeted the following.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was also blamed for the failure, according to the report, while the president was reportedly annoyed with Jared Kushner, his adviser and son-in-law, who returned to Washington on Friday from a family skiing trip in Colorado. Asked about this by Wallace, Priebus denied it.

“We can’t be chasing the ideal all the time”.

“I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer”, said Trump on Friday. “In fact, just before coming on the set he gave me a call”.