Prince Harry and Meghan Markle setting up London love nest?

Several years ago a royal spokesman said that Harry had set his sights on grander accommodation at Kensington Palace but refused to confirm which apartment it was, other than to say it was now occupied. Drawing inspiration from William, Harry-Markle’s new house will be similarly sized, once the renovation is complete.

A source told the publication: ‘[Harry] keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready. He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan.

The source went on to add: “If the basement plans are given the go-ahead then this will free up the rest of Apartment 8 and the whole of Apartment 9, giving Harry the option of moving back into the home where he grew up”. This has prompted rumors that Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement will be announced soon.

Historic Royal Palaces’ (HRP), the charity which manages Kensington Palace, has applied for a basement expansion under the Orangery.

Prince William, Kate, and their children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – are now living in Anmer Hall in the village of Anmer in Norfolk. “Everyone was expecting him, but he’d be mad to be seen here after the furore his brother created”, one source told Mirror. After a week, they were reportedly spotted hanging out during the after hours of London’s Natural History Museum.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Markle was lobbying to be written out of legal drama Suits of which she is a permanent cast member.

Looks like another royal wedding might be closer than we think. The two of them will reside in the royal lot which is rumoured to be closer to the new home that Prince William and Kate Middleton's will move to in September. Pictured: Prince Harry visits Hamilton College on March 21, 2017.