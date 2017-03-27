Pro-China leader for Hong Kong

Her seemingly out-of-touch personality has dismayed supporters, after such incidents as a clumsy search for toilet paper and her apparent inability to use a transit card.

Reforming the current political system was a key demand of the 2014 “Umbrella Movement”, in which tens of thousands of protesters shut down parts of the city for 79 days but ultimately failed to gain any concessions from the government.

Mrs Lam was also mocked for a lack of common sense after an anecdote related to reporters – about a late-night hunt for toilet paper – revealed she did not know where to buy essentials in a city packed with convenience stores.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy groups demonstrated close to the election venue.

On Sunday, less than 1,200 mostly pro-Beijing elites chose a new leader for the 7.3 million people of Hong Kong: Carrie Lam, a Beijing loyalist who is expected to follow the central government’s instructions to the letter. That is about 70 percent of almost 1,200 votes cast by the city’s electoral committee, a body that is stacked with Beijing loyalists. A total of 1,163 valid votes were cast. On one was written a large Chinese character, meaning “fuck”.

Chan Wing-kee, a representative of China’s national legislature who voted for Lam, dismissed the negative connotation, saying “777 is a lucky number”. But pro-democracy legislators opposed the change.

In the election, former Financial Secretary John Tsang was backed by pro-democracy members on the committee and he received 365 votes.

The chief executive-elect also said she would do her utmost to uphold both Hong Kong’s “core values” and the “one country, two systems” model. After the votes were counted, she bowed to the crowd and shook hands with the second-place finisher, former Finance Secretary John Tsang.

Campaigning intensified after Mr Leung’s surprise announcement in December that he would not stand for re-election. He cited family pressures but many observers believe that China had decided not to back him, fearing more social unrest should he serve another five-year term. Lam was the territory’s No. 2 official under embattled incumbent Leung Chun-ying until she resigned in January to run for this position. Lam, who will be the city’s first woman leader, was formerly his deputy.

A committee dominated by supporters of the Chinese government chose Carrie Lam as Hong Kong’s next leader today, opting for Beijing’s preferred candidate in a move likely to dismay residents who see the city’s freedoms as being under threat from China.

“There is room for her to mend the rift with pan-democrats in the next few years if she can adopt a more inclusive style”.

“She is viewed-and she said so herself-as C.Y. Leung’s successor to continue his administration and policies”, said Jason Y. Ng, a lawyer who wrote Umbrellas in Bloom, a chronicle of the mass democracy protests in 2014.

President Xi Jinping may attend the event, which is accompanied by an annual prodemocracy march, in what would be his first visit to Hong Kong since taking power in 2012. This summer marks the 20th anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China.

Tsang said he hoped Lam could deliver on her pledge to unite society.

Carrie Lam received a harbinger of difficulties ahead when the announcement of her victory in Hong Kong’s leadership election Sunday received not only cheers and boos, but laughter.

Lam said she will discuss with people from various sectors on the development of Hong Kong, such as applying new resources in education, tackling housing problem and introducing new financial and tax measures.