Pro-EU Demonstrators Rally in London Against Brexit, Despite Terrorism Threat

The London event was held in the midst of increased security measures as only three days earlier, Westminster was the site of a terror attack that left five people, including the assailant, dead.

Ex-Labour spin doctor Alistair Campbell told the crowd beforehand “we need to recognise that something really bad happened not far from here just the other day”.

Demonstrators stood for a minute of silence before speakers started to address the crowd.

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in London to protest Britain’s departure from the European Union as Europe’s Treaty of Rome statute celebrates its 60th anniversary.

A sea of blue EU flags stretched down Piccadilly and past Trafalgar Square, interspersed by signs saying “I am European” and “I’m 15 – I want my future back!”

Farron said: “The choice is who should decide the final (Brexit) deal”.

The march was also a show of defiance just days after the Westminster attack, with many holding placards saying, “We are not afraid”. “We will march on the heart of our democracy and reclaim our streets in honour and respect of those that fell”.

All the European Union countries, excluding the United Kingdom, signed a new declaration to honour the 1957 treaty.

A similar march took place in Edinburgh organised by the city’s Young European Movement.

“It is with sadness that we want to advise you not to travel on Saturday as we do not wish to add to that burden”.

Among those giving speeches were Green MSP Ross Greer, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP from the Liberal Democrats, SNP MPs Tommy Sheppard and Joanna Cherry.

The protest was organized by Unite for Europe, an umbrella group for organizations who are campaigning to “limit the damage” of Brexit, along with several other pro-European groups.

Organisers said in a statement: “We will not be intimidated”.

In a referendum on 23 June, Britons voted by 52% to end their four-decade membership of the EU.

“We are the 48 percent, who voted against Brexit and those who were not allowed to vote against it – the young and the European Union nationals living, working and paying taxes in the UK”.

He told IBTimes UK: “Almost half the population voted to remain and we’re not represented – that’s why I’m here today”.

However, with a heavily armed police presence on site, organisers made a decision to go ahead with the aim of sending Prime Minister Theresa May a strong message as she gets set to trigger Article 50 this Wednesday (29 March).

She declined to attend celebrations in Rome on Saturday marking the EU’s creation, when six founding states signed the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957.