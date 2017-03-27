Prof Kelly feared BBC snub after kids hijacked interview

“She was videotaping the interview so we could have a clip of it, and the kids sort of escaped and I had foolishly not locked the door”, Kelly said in a follow-up interview with the BBC.

Marion, who had been celebrating her birthday at kindergarten that day, danced up to her dad who tried to keep a straight face as he fielded questions.

The interview – described as a “perfect piece of physical comedy” by the BBC – spread like wildfire, watched more than 160 million times on the broadcaster’s Youtube page as of Wednesday.

“He usually locks the door”, his wife Kim said to the Wall Street Journal.

Clearly, all is right with her world.

Kelly revealed that he spotted his daughter in the reflection on his computer screen when she walked in. A time delay meant she saw the epic dancing entrance just a little too late.

A decision quickly settled in favour of forward motion, James propels his walker into the room, legs churning, arms lifted high, like one of those “dancing” air-balloons that shimmy in front of used auto shops.

James coos and gurgles as he nears pops and sis.

Soon after her brother James wheeled into the room.

In addition, the family dealt with the negativity of some online commenters assuming Kim was the children’s nanny and not Kelly’s wife.

Robert Kelly said they’d never had that much attention before and “had to turn off the phones and Facebook and Twitter“.

Luckily, they didn’t, so we could all have a joyful viral moment to distract us from the terrible stuff that makes up the rest of TV news.

Mom then appears again, on her knees. During the escapade, however, she managed to bang the door into the wall and knock some books to the ground.

He added that he was concerned that the moment had harmed him professionally.

“There are a lot of multicultural families in the world and I hope that this could be an opportunity to change people’s perception”, said Kim.

The couple initially declined, they told the newspaper – feeling uncomfortable that people might laugh at their children.

“We did. Everybody we know seems to think it’s pretty hysterical”.

He was, indeed, wearing trousers.