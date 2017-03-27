Propeller still missing from plane

A small passenger plane in Australia had to make an emergency landing after one of its propellers apparently fell off while approaching Sydney Airport, an official said on Friday.

“Not just the propeller, but the shaft that connects it into the engine have all come off and the assembly has fallen away to the ground”, Gibson said.

It is reported the propeller detached at 6,000ft, with the flight deck describing it as “just shed [ding] off” on air traffic logs.

“Our propeller has just sheared off but normal controls”.

Fortunately, the traffic controllers were able to provide a runway, and the plane safely landed.

Grahame Hutchison, an aviation photographer, took photographs of the plane while it was being towed at the Sydney Airport.

“The ATSB urges anyone who finds a piece of suspected aircraft debris NOT to handle it”.

‘It’s pretty stressful, those pilots did a great job’. “I don’t know how the hell it didn’t damage the aircraft as it went past”. “It could have gone straight into fuselage”.

The Regional Express Saab 340 aircraft was flying from Albury in New South Wales on Friday with 16 passengers and three crew onboard when it lost its right-hand propeller at approximately 6,000ft (1,830 meters), reports ABC Australia.

The crew came “within a whisker of a catastrophic event”, said Paul Cousin from the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association.

The crew followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft landed normally and on-time at Sydney Airport.

“The passengers and crew members were met by Rex staff upon arrival and did not require any further assistance”, the company said in a statement.

Peter Gibson, a spokesman from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, told the Guardian authorities “don’t have any idea” why the propeller separated from the aircraft, and called the incident “very, very unusual”.