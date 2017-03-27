Property owner denies involvement in teens’ murders

That’s forced police to devote time to clearing them as potential suspects in the killings.

He said Logan ‘had no involvement in this heinous crime’.

‘I would like to caution the public to avoid jumping to conclusions before law enforcement has completed the ongoing investigation’.

Indiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Carroll County sheriff’s deputies are serving a search warrant Friday (Mar. 17) in connection with the murders of two Delphi teens.

On Feb. 16, for example, police searched a home on West Bicycle Bridge Road, although no arrest or connection was made to the Delphi killings.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said Thursday that more than 100 tips have been investigated since two suspect photos were released. About 200 people have been cleared, but police continue checking the alibis of about 100 others.

The 77-year-old Logan has given many interviews to media organizations, including the Herald Journal, saying he was deeply upset that the girls were found on the property where he raised his son and has lived for 53 years.

Slocum added that Logan has not been charged in connection with the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. I can’t comprehend it, ‘ he said. I just figured well they got into the vehicle and got with someone else like teenagers do’.

WRTV in Indianapolis reports that Logan has been in custody since last week on an unrelated charge that involves a probation violation on a past DUI charge.

“The area they were in was very hard to get to, I mean you can’t get there unless you walk there”.