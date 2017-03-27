PVH Corp (PVH) PT Set at $121.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

The brokerage now has a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price target on PVH Corp from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

2/1/2017-Evercore ISI was Downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “Buy ” rating to a ” Hold” rating.

PVH Corp has 79,265,000 shares which are now outstanding with shareholders and have a price of 101.93 bringing PVH Corp’s market capitalisation to 8.08B United States dollars.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wunderlich in a note issued to investors on Saturday. According to tipranks.com, 4 analysts has covered the stock while recommend a “Moderate Buy”. has an average price target of $113.25, which is a further upside of 24.66%. They now have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is 7.44% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is 8.08%. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. The stock touched its high share price of $115.4 on Oct 10, 2016 and the stock also touched its Lowest price in the last 52-weeks of trading on May 12, 2016 as $82.1.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to report $1.23 EPS on March, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 19.08% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS.

The Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter was $147 million, inclusive of a $21 million negative impact due to foreign currency exchange rates, compared to $183 million in the prior year period. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company forecast Q1 EPS of $1.58-1.60, higher than the $1.56 that analysts are looking for. PVH said it earned $101 million, or $1.26 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $134 million, or $1.63, a year ago.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 9,685 shares.

The stock now has its Annual Dividend of $0.15 and an annual Dividend Yield of 0.15 Percent. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. To measure price-variation, we found PVH’s volatility during a week at 2.66% and during a month it has been found around 2.29%. It opened the session with a $99.4 price tag, later ranging from $97.45 to $100, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Us Bank De reported 0% in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH). This company shares are 11.69% off its target price of $110.07 and the current market capitalization stands at $7.81B. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.