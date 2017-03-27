Qantas airline grounds it’s in flight wi-fi launch

Just days before the Qantas airline was due to launch it’s in flight wi-fi service it has now been grounded.

The airline had been testing the service internally since February, after having fitted a single Boeing 737 with the satellite antenna and electronics hardware.

However, Qantas said in a statement on March 25 that had now been postponed, citing circumstances beyond its control.

The carrier says it is working with the national broadband network and satellite firm ViaSat to fix issues which had emerged during late testing of a system that will allow domestic customers to stream entertainment in-flight. The airline spokesperson said that the company is working with NBN and ViaSat to resolve the stability issues, without going into further detail.

Qantas’s inflight internet switch will remain in the “off” position for now.

Meanwhile, NBN said it understood Qantas’ decision to cancel the launch did not involve the NBN Sky Muster satellite connection, The West Australian reported.

The airline said customers would be offered speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional in-flight wi-fi because the service would use the NBN Sky Muster satellite.

It used a special charter flight between Sydney and Brisbane to load test the service with 140 staff and 200 devices, finding typical download speeds of between 7 and 12 Mbps for each device.

The airline was also considering offering wifi on regional and global aircraft.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand announced its October its worldwide and domestic jet fleet would be progressively equipped with wifi from 2017 utilising the Inmarsat new global GX satellite constellation. The trials would be scheduled in the second half of 2017.

And Virgin Australia said in July 2016 it would offer internet connectivity on its 737, 777-300ER and A330 fleet from mid-2017. Pricing model, potentials partners and technology needed for the project has not yet been announced.