Qatar announces focus for 5 bln stg United Kingdom investment plan

Qatar is “absolutely” confident in its investment in majority state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, the head of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.

The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the most active of its kind, has stakes in everything from real estate to luxury goods-traditionally largely in Europe.

British trade minister Liam Fox was also present at this week’s event, which moves to the central England city of Birmingham on Tuesday for its second and final day.

The chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said the firm felt comfortable with its investments in Britain and did not see last June’s vote to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc as a game changer.

“We have to stop viewing things through the prism of Brexit”, he told the forum.

The minister insisted that Brexit would “accelerate the changes the United Kingdom has to undergo in a globalised world”, and that other European Union members would also have to adapt to the shifting landscape of worldwide trade.

Qatar said it will announce major new investments in the United Kingdom this week, deepening the countries’ trade ties as London prepares to quit the European Union.

Asked if he was confident about the investment, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chief executive of the QIA, said: “Absolutely, no doubt”.

“What we plan is to open the office hopefully by the end of this year, if not by end of this year then it will be first quarter of next year”.