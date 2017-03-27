Qualcomm licensing blocked Samsung from selling Exynos chips

The report claims that Qualcomm abused a “standard-essential patent” license in order to prevent Samsung from selling its processor to third-party manufacturers for about 25 years.

“The Commission’s report claims that Qualcomm abused its standard-essential patents – which define technical standards like Wi-Fi and 4G – to prevent Samsung from selling its modems, integrated processors, and other chips to smartphone makers like LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others”, reports Digital Trends. It has ordered the company to change its terms.

Deal dating back to 1993 is reportedly why we’re not seeing more non-Samsung phones running Exynos. This agreement also permitted the Korean giant to borrow technology and produce its own processor chips – but for use only by themselves and not others.

But Qualcomm said buyers of Samsung’s chip-set must pay it licensing fees or the latter must take the burden of pay, to which Samsung agreed.

Qualcomm has appealed against the decision and last month filed suit to an administrative court asking a reversal of the decision. This was called system-on-chip and it brought together modems, graphic processing units, as well as application processors on a single wafer of silicon. Later, Qualcomm said it would not file suit for only 60 days. Talks between the two to reach an alternative agreement reportedly broke down in 2013.

Here’s a significant observation for you readers – have you wondered why Samsung integrates its powerful in-house Exynos chips only in its own Galaxy smartphones?

The upcoming Galaxy S8 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 9, which uses the 10-nanomter production process.