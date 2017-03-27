Quinton de Kock doubtful for third Test, IPL

South Africa won that match by eight wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is in danger of missing the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is now nursing a ligament injury in his right index finger.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock stumps Jeet Raval during the Day 3 of the 2nd test against the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Should de Kock withdraw from the tournament, he will be the second South African player to pull out of the event, after his Daredevils team-mate JP Duminy chose to miss this year’s event due to personal reasons.

“In the long-term, there is every likelihood of him missing out on the IPL because of the expected recovery time”.

“Tomorrow, we’ll make a late call whether, with the protective strapping the physio is trying to arrange, he can bat”, said team doctor Mohammed Moosajee. Either way, he is going to need a protected period of recovery which will take between 4-6 weeks.

The South African team management has reportedly had discussions with Delhi Daredevils coach Paddy Upton to explain the extent of Quinton de Kock’s injury.

De Kock sat out team training on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the match in Hamilton but captain Faf du Plessis confirmed at a news conference on Friday that he will be fit to play. Maybe the cold New Zealand conditions make it worse. “If he does not have the 4-6 weeks’ recovery time, further activity could aggravate the injury and it could even jeopardise his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the full tour to England”, Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa statement. Only then, will they have a few weeks off before a home summer that includes 10 Tests and the inaugural South African T20 competition. However, his World Cup started poorly, with six scores under 20 before an unbeaten 78 in the quarter-final against Sri Lanka. More so, because three of the top six (Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy) were out of form and de Kock, who was one half of a match-winning partnership with Temba Bavuma in Wellington, was among the runs.