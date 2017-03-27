Quinton de Kock injury may hurt Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017

South Africa received a major boost on the eve of the third and final Test against New Zealand after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was passed fit to play. South African team medical officials say it could take several weeks for the ligament damage in de Kock’s right index finger to heal.But after wearing a protective covering to tiresome the pain during batting and fielding practice he was given approval to play.

He has been ruled out of IPL’s 10th season, to make him available for the Champions Trophy in June and then the England Tests that follow.

South Africa lead 1-0 after their victory in Wellington and the rain forecast for the first four days of the Hamilton Test could hamper New Zealand’s hopes of saving the series.

“Seamers that have the experience and numbers behind them, you don’t just replace that”. “From my side, I am trying to have Quinton in my team all the time”, he said.

De Kock made 91 in a 160-run match-winning partnership with Temba Bavuma (89) in the second Test, but du Plessis said too few South African batsmen are scoring runs. “He has had problems with his fingers for quite a while”.

He is due to play in the Indian Premier League, where he’s contracted to the Delhi Daredevils. It’s part of being a keeper.

The South African team management is assessing whether de Kock would be able to play without any pain for the final Test.

“Being a wicketkeeper, every time he catches the ball there is strain on the finger and it makes it hard to allow for sufficient time to recover”.

Batsman Ross Taylor, who missed the second test with a torn calf, is again unavailable, while the pace-bowling duo of Tim Southee (hamstring) and Trent Boult (groin) were ruled out in the last 24 hours.

But he hasn’t – so du Plessis expects his gloveman to soldier on. “It’s hurting him a bit more now but, because it’s a big game, resting him for someone else is not an option”.

Du Plessis said the loss of all three would be tough to overcome for the hosts and his team would be doing their best to exploit their absence and put pressure on Kane Williamson’s side.

Having chosen just a single touring tweaker, du Plessis admitted his surprise at the turning Kiwi surfaces he’s encountered in Tests so far.

“We brought a truckload of seamers – I think we had six in our squad”, du Plessis said.