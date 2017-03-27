RAAF bombers no role in Iraq civilian hit

The civilian death toll in the Mosul operation is being described by as “a humanitarian catastrophe”, and pressure is growing to change tactics.

Meanwhile, the United Nations says about 400,000 civilians are still trapped in the western, ISIS-held part of Mosul.

“He said ISIS was using people as human shields, and that he didn’t know whether the strikes were by Iraq’s air force or the us -led coalition against ISIS”, Alice reports. “There are still many other bodies trapped”, Jawad said.

Twenty-five women and children were rescued from the location alive, the military said. The United Nations expressed profound concern, saying it was “stunned by this bad loss of life”.

The U.S. -led coalition acknowledged on Saturday that it had hit an ISIS-held area of western Mosul where officials say up to 200 civilians may have been killed.

Saying that all allegations of civilian casualties are taken seriously,  the Combined Joint Task Force said a formal Civilian Casualty Credibility Assessment has been opened to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties..

A coalition air strike had hit the area at the time though there was no sign it struck that building, it said.

The UN released a statement on Saturday expressing concern about the attack in the densely populated neighbourhood. The Iraqi military’s media operations center has claimed that ISIS was responsible for the civilian deaths. It seems like a fairly new tactic with ISIS.

“The Daesh [Islamic State] terrorist organization is seeking to stop the advance of the Iraqi forces in Mosul at any cost”, he said, referring to IS by an Arabic acronym.

The offensive to drive Islamic State out of Mosul, now in its sixth month, has recaptured the entire eastern side of Mosul and about half of the west. A large plume of smoke could be seen hanging over the area.

Residents in western Mosul are in a catch 22. The west, including the Old City, is far more complicated, involving a civilian-dense urban battleground.

Speaking from Baghdad, he said: “We are today 35 days into west Mosul operations”.

It added: “We are aware of reports, and will support the Coalition investigation as required”.

Amid streets where nearly every home has been hit by bombs, families are somehow managing to survive without power or clean running water and with their food supplies fast running out. Hunger and fighting are making life unbearable inside.

Nawfal Hammadi, the governor of Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, said the coalition had carried out the strikes in the city’s Mosul al-Jadida area, killing “more than 130 civilians”.

CENTCOM says that a strike on ISIS fighters and equipment did occur in the area where up to 200 civilians were killed, but they are unable to confirm whether the deaths were due to the air strike.

“These reported casualty levels are comparable with some of the worst periods of Russian activity in Syria”, Airwars.org said in a statement.