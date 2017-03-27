Rasmus Ristolainen Suspended Three Games For Hit During Sabres-Penguins Game

The Sabres returned to practice on Friday morning with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on the ice a day after the National Hockey League announced he would be suspended for three games.

Ristolainen was suspended three games Thursday for his interference play on Jake Guentzel.

“He had done well the last couple days, had a conditioning skate yesterday, and practice today was a test for him”, coach Dan Bylsma said Friday.

“I don’t like the fact that he got ejected”, Bylsma said.

At the time of the play, however, Ristolainen didn’t expect to be thrown out of the game and was unaware that Guentzel didn’t have the puck when he made the play.

Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and didn’t return after being escorted to the locker room.

“If they’re reversed jerseys I don’t think it’s three games”. So, I don’t know what are the rules but it probably was the right call.

The 22-year-old defender for the Sabres will be back for the team’s final five games of the season. I’m not aware of the rules.

Guentzel will not be in the lineup when the Penguins visit Ottawa at 7:38 tonight.