Real Salt Lake Fire Their Coach After Just Three Games

Yellow cards: Lawrence (min. 42), Mulhollandd (min. 57), Silva (min. 66), Sunny (min. 68), Maund (min. 70), Velazco (min. 87).

In his head coaching debut, Real Salt Lake’s Daryl Shore earned one point in a scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Although neither team found its way onto the score sheet in Saturday’s match, both teams were left to rue missed chances. I am interested to see how the Red Bulls fare with two natural wide players playing the system as opposed to Kljestan who will always be more inclined to the middle of the pitch in the 4-2-2-2 system.

Saucedo elected to shoot from a sharp angle rather than square the ball to Lennon, who had reached the center of the 6-yard box before Saucedo’s blast beat Robles but rang off the near post.

RSL looked to catch the Red Bulls on the counter attack but each attack was broken up by a well-organized defense.

RSL threatened again in the 44th minute. On that day, Gideon Baah opened the scoring for NY.

RSL- Luis Silva: RSL’s main issue this season has been getting their offense going. In the second half Yura Movsisyan tied it before Jordan Allen scored the game victor in the 88′. But Robles quickly diagnosed the situation, cut down Movsisyan’s shooting angle, and saved the Armenian’s attempted chip.

RSL started hot from the get go, immediately creating multiple scoring opportunities. However, for how successful last-ditch defending and good goalkeeping from the Utah-based side, NY could easily have managed a few goals before the final whistle. The RSL goalkeeper registered three saves including two game-saving stops in the final ten minutes.

Real Salt Lake averaged the third-fewest shots on goal in the league (2.3), and will be without midfielder Kyle Beckerman (suspended), keeper Nick Rimando and Albert Rusnak (international duty), and Joao Plata and Jordan Allen (injury).

“It was incredible”, VanOekel said of his first MLS start.

To further add to Real Salt Lake’s struggles the Red Bulls have not lost in their last 15 home games going 13-0-2 during that run and outscoring opponents 33-10. RBNY enjoys a 5-1-3 all-time record at home against RSL, but the last game these teams played was in Salt Lake and RSL won, 2-1.